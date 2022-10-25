Dreamy Hanoi in late Autumn
In the last days of October, when the weather has turned cold with gentle breezes and golden sun rays, Hanoi has a romantic and dreammy beauty that charms anyone. The capital city has been listed among 12 best places in the world to go for fall by American news channel CNN.
-
Hoan Kiem Lake in a late Autumn afternoon (Photo: VNA)
-
Xôi Cốm (green sticky rice or green rice flakes) – a Hanoi’s specialty in Autumn (Photo: VNA)
-
Hoa sua (Milk flowers) are passionate throughout the streets of Hanoi every late autumn. (Photo: VNA)
-
Sunset in Long Bien bridge (Photo: VNA)
-
Leaves turn colours in late Autumn (Photo: VNA)