Society

Dreamy Hanoi in the falling dracontomelon leaves season

Plenty of roads throughout the capital city of Hanoi can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.
VNA

  • As summer looms, Hanoi streets seem to change their appearance with yellow carpets of sau leaves. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Hanoi enters another season, ‘season of falling sau leaves’ by the end of the easter lily flowers season. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The sight of the yellow leaves from Sau trees covering many of the pavements and streets around Hanoi brings about a nostalgic feeling among visitors and residents of the capital. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • After early rains, pavements on Phan Dinh Phung street are covered with gold-coloured leaves. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The sight of the yellow leaves covering the pavement signals the imminent start of the summer. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • A street corner is brightened up with the gold-coloured leaves in an early summer morning. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The leaf changing season only lasts around a month, so make sure not to miss the mesmerizing beauty of the capital at this time of the year. (Photo: Vietnam+)

