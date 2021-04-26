Dreamy Hanoi in the falling dracontomelon leaves season
As summer looms, Hanoi streets seem to change their appearance with yellow carpets of sau leaves. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Hanoi enters another season, ‘season of falling sau leaves’ by the end of the easter lily flowers season. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The sight of the yellow leaves from Sau trees covering many of the pavements and streets around Hanoi brings about a nostalgic feeling among visitors and residents of the capital. (Photo: Vietnam+)
After early rains, pavements on Phan Dinh Phung street are covered with gold-coloured leaves. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The sight of the yellow leaves covering the pavement signals the imminent start of the summer. (Photo: Vietnam+)
A street corner is brightened up with the gold-coloured leaves in an early summer morning. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The leaf changing season only lasts around a month, so make sure not to miss the mesmerizing beauty of the capital at this time of the year. (Photo: Vietnam+)