Plan to restructure Gov't rolls out in 2020: Minister A master plan to streamline the central Government by trimming down ministries will be developed and determined in 2020, according to Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan.

Volunteers offer helping hand to poor hospital patients A group of young people from the central city of Da Nang led by Ho Ngoc Thanh have set up a volunteer programme to help poor sick people get to hospital.

Traffic accidents kill 133, injure 174 during Tet A total of 198 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 133 people and injuring 174 others during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays between January 23-29 nationwide.

Tree-planting festival launched in Tuyen Quang province A tree-planting festival was launched in Khuon Dien village, Kim Quan commune, Yen Son district, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, on January 29 or the fifth day of the first lunar month.