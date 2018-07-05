Police seized 19 bricks of heroin and 4kg of crystal meth on a jeep driven by Kha Van Cong, who was identified as the mastermind in the case.(Source: VNA)



– Police in the central province of Nghe An and the anti-drug unit of the Vietnam Coast Guard have smashed a drug ring, confiscating large quantities of drugs transported from Laos to Nghe An.Kha Van Cong, born in 1983, and Quang Van La, born in 1994, both from Thanh Chuong district, were caught on July 4 trafficking drugs on the Ho Chi Minh trail in Thanh Xuan commune, Thanh Chuong district.Forces seized 19 bricks of heroin and 4kg of crystal meth on a jeep driven by Cong, who was identified as the mastermind in the case. Cong and La confessed their crimes.The case is under further investigation.The same day, police forces in Nghia Dan district, Nghe An province, arrested two men for trafficking three bricks of heroin, 1kg of crystal meth, as well as some meth pills.They are Nguyen Van Toan, born in 1973, and Ho Sy Long, born in 1975, both residing in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province.The men were arrested while driving a car carrying the drugs from Que Phong district to Thai Hoa town.Toan said he had bought the drugs from a man named Hai in Tri Le commune, Que Phong district, at a cost of 520 million VND (22,360 USD) to sell to others. He had promised to pay Long 5 million VND (215 USD) after Long drove him to Que Phong.-VNA