Drug trafficker caught in Dien Bien
Exhibits of the case at the investigation agency (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – A man was arrested on April 13 in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien for smuggling 30 bricks of heroin weighing 10.5kg, according to the provincial police.
The provincial drug crime investigation police office in cooperation with police in Tuan Giao and Nam Po districts apprehended Ha Quang Hiep, 43, in Dien Bien district when he was transporting the drugs.
Hiep admitted he had bought the drugs from a person in the Vietnam-Laos border area.
Police also seized a 80cm-long sword and other related exhibits./.