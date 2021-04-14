Society Former TISCO leader faces up to 11 years in jail A prison term of 10-11 years has been proposed for Tran Trong Mung, former General Director of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO), with the main role in wrongdoings at the company, during the ongoing first-instance trial held by the Hanoi People’s Court.

Society Vietnam opens UN staff officer training course The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course for UN staff officers with the support of the US’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) on April 14.

Society Seven defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case file appeals Seven defendants and one unit whose rights and obligations were associated with the Phu Tho ethanol plant case have filed appeals after the Hanoi People’s Court passed judgement a month ago.

Society Autism disorders benefit from 'multidisciplinary interventions' An 8-year-old boy from HCM City diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder is now able to communicate with friends, family and teachers after receiving four years of multidisciplinary treatment.