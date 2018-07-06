Exhibits of the case (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – Police in Mai Son district, the northern mountainous province of Son La, recently arrested a man trafficking drugs.

The arrested is Song A Ho, born in 1974 and residing in Co Noi commune of Mai Son district.

Ho admitted buying the drugs from a stranger in Phieng Khoai commune of the province’s Yen Chau district for 80 million VND (3,470 USD) to sell for profit.

Authorised agencies seized 12,000 methamphetamine pills, a motorbike and other relevant items.

In addition, when searching his house in Co Noi’s Phieng Hy village, police discovered four packages, allegedly containing opium resin.

The case is under investigation.

Earlier, police in Song Ma district of the province on June 22 caught two suspects who were smuggling a large amount of drugs.



The two suspects, identified as Lau A Chu, also known as Lau A Mua, 37 and Giang A Mai, 21, reside in Huoi Mot commune of Song Ma district. They admitted to transporting the drugs from Co Ma B village of Huoi Mot commune.



The authorities seized 36 bricks of heroin, two mobile phones, three motorbikes and other related exhibits.-VNA