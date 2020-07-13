Business Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 24,002 automobiles in June, up 26 percent compared to the previous month but down 13 percent year on year.

Business Water sector draws investment The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Business Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Business Tea businesses need restructuring to add value The Government should build corporations with financial resources to help the domestic tea industry add value, branding and sales, said Chairman of Vietnam Tea Association Nguyen Huu Tai.