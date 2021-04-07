Dutch Consulate General holds photo exhibition in HCM City
A special exhibition named “Best of Three Years” was opened by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7, showcasing a selection of the best World Press Photo Contest winning images from 2018 to 2020.
Best of Three Years exhibition attracts attention of many foreigners living in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A special exhibition named “Best of Three Years” was opened by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7, showcasing a selection of the best World Press Photo Contest winning images from 2018 to 2020.
In the past three years, the Netherlands-based World Press Photo received about 75,000 photos from 125 countries.
The winning photos have been collected and displayed at many places around the world.
Dutch Consul General in HCM City Carel Richter thanked the municipal People’s Committee for its support for the organisation of the exhibition.
This is an activity in celebration of the fine friendship between the Netherlands and Ho Chi Minh City, he stated, adding that several winning photos features cooperation between his country with Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, especially in circular economy water management, food safety and sports.
The exhibition will be open for free until April 16 at Le Van Tam Park on Hai Ba Trung street of District 1./.