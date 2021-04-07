Culture - Sports France-Vietnam information portal inaugurated The France - Vietnam information portal - Hoa Phuong Vi Library - was inaugurated at a press conference in Hanoi on April 7.

Culture - Sports Music projects to connect Vietnamese, German artists Germany’s Goethe-Institut will conduct two musical projects in Vietnam this year as part of efforts to introduce contemporary music based on linking artists living in Vietnam and Germany.

Culture - Sports Book on Vietnam – US exchanges before 1946 debuts A book on Vietnam – US exchanges prior to 1946 was introduced to the public at an event held by the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) in Hanoi on April 6.