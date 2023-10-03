Early warning system for thunderstorm, lightning, flood launched
An early warning system for thunderstorm, lightning and flood was launched by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration at a ceremony to mark 78th anniversary of the sector in Hanoi on October 3.
Heavy rain causes floods and landslides. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An early warning system for thunderstorm, lightning and flood was launched by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration at a ceremony to mark 78th anniversary of the sector in Hanoi on October 3.
The system automatically integrates data supplied from many weather stations and will provide early information for the forecast of dangerous meteorological and weather phenomena that can impact the community.
Speaking at the event, General Director of the Administration Tran Hong Thai said over the past 78 years, the sector has strived to apply advanced technologies to improve its forecast ability, thus making contributions to natural disaster prevention and control that help ensure the nation’s defence and security.
Domestic and international experts discussed measures to bolster cooperation and support for Vietnam’s meteorological and hydrological sector.
In the framework of the event, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation signed a cooperation agreement, under which the two sides will work together to complete and promote law enforcement in meteorological and hydrological activities, improve weather forecast quality for flying zones, and set up a communications and support mechanism in case of natural disasters, among others./.
The system automatically integrates data supplied from many weather stations and will provide early information for the forecast of dangerous meteorological and weather phenomena that can impact the community.
Speaking at the event, General Director of the Administration Tran Hong Thai said over the past 78 years, the sector has strived to apply advanced technologies to improve its forecast ability, thus making contributions to natural disaster prevention and control that help ensure the nation’s defence and security.
Domestic and international experts discussed measures to bolster cooperation and support for Vietnam’s meteorological and hydrological sector.
In the framework of the event, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation signed a cooperation agreement, under which the two sides will work together to complete and promote law enforcement in meteorological and hydrological activities, improve weather forecast quality for flying zones, and set up a communications and support mechanism in case of natural disasters, among others./.