PM Pham Minh Chinh presents a first-class Fatherland Defence Order to the Economic Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 urged the Economic Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security to double its efforts to ensure economic security, contributing to the building of an independent and self-reliant economy associated with extensive, practical and effective international integration and maintaining socialist orientation.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the economic security force (May 13, 1953-2023) in Hanoi on the same day, PM Chinh stressed the importance of ensuring national security in general and economic security in particular, saying that this is a vital and regular task of the whole Party, people and political system where the economic security force is the centre.



He praised the tireless efforts made by the economic security force in defending national security and ensuring economic security.



The force has inherited and promoted the good tradition, quickly adapted to the new situation and promoted the operational efficiency of the new organisation model, and made many proposals and given strategic advice to Party and State leaders, he said.

It has promoted the effective implementation of the professional work to prevent, detect and combat crimes, legal violations, corruption, and negative manifestations in the economic fields, prevent economic risks, and protect economic guidelines and policies of the Party and State, the government leader noted.



PM Chinh also underlined the endeavours made by the force in law-making and perfecting institutions, mechanisms and policies, and its activities to improve economic security potential, which have contributed to implementing the Doi moi (renewal) process and international economic integration of the country.



Achievements in ensuring economic security have importantly contributed to protecting the independence, self-reliance and stability of the national economy, and political and social stability, as well as maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the process of national development and promoting international integration, he stressed.



The PM asked the economic security force to strictly implement the Party's guidelines and policies on security and order, actively perform well its task of giving advice to the Party and State on ensuring economic security and perfecting institutions, mechanisms, policies and laws.



PM Chinh emphasised the requirements for the force to proactively keep a close watch on relevant situations, and work hard on research, assessment and forecast of risks of infringing upon national security and interests, and signs of instability of the world and regional economic situations that have direct negative impacts on the country’s economy, thus pushing ahead with advising the Party and State about strategies in building guidelines and policies.



The Government leader suggested the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security continue to effectively lead and direct the building of a strong and comprehensive People's Public Security force in general and economic security force in particular in both personnel work and organisation.



He expressed his belief that the force will continue to make unremitting efforts, well complete all assigned tasks to ensure economic security, protect national security, and effectively serve the task of rapid and sustainable economic development.



On the occasion, on behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Chinh presented a first-class Fatherland Defence Order to the Economic Security Department, and other noble awards of the Party and State to organisations and individuals of the economic security force./.