Business California delegation studies business environment in Long An A delegation from the US state of California including representatives from the San Francisco Bay Area Council and the Vietnamese-American Business Association (VABA), led by Mayor of Oakland Sheng Thao, visited and held a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 8.

Business Vietnam, India seek to foster economic, trade ties The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Embassy in India and the host country’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organised a business forum between the two countries on the evening of August 7 in New Delhi.

Business Ca Mau works hard to improve growth quality Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have rolled out a series of measures to fulfill socio-economic tasks set for 2023.