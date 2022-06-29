Ede ethnic people’s traditional costume
Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups whose traditional costumes present their own unique features. Ede costume constitutes a high level of aesthetic value.
The brocade looms of the M'Nong, Ma, and Ede ethnic groups are quite similar and are all made of bamboo and wood. The rudimentary tool needs the help of the weaver's foot and hand. (Photo: VNA)
Ede ethnic group’s traditional costume (Photo: VNA)
Ede ethnic group’s traditional costume (Photo: VNA)
Ede ethnic group’s traditional costume (Photo: VNA)
Ede ethnic people in their traditional costumes in a ceremony held to pray for elephant’s health in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)