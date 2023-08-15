Education minister elaborates on policies for preschool teachers
The Ministries of Education and Training, and Home Affairs have agreed to propose increasing the preferential allowances by 10% for preschool teachers and 5% for primary school ones, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son told a meeting with teachers and education managers and staffs on August 15.
Son said that over the past years, the Government has worked out various policies for the benefit of preschool teachers. However, he acknowledged that their wage remains low compared to the general income and the efforts they make.
The official expressed his hope that small as it is, the increase can serve as an encouragement for the teachers.
The education sector has a very large number of salaried civil servants and public employees, accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total number, he said. Therefore, each adjustment policy, no matter how small it is, needs to calculate resources and conditions, the adjustment must be made step by step and reasonably.
Meeting between Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son with teachers and education managers and staffs (Photo: VNA)In the coming time, the Ministry of Education and Training will continue to pay attention to the payment for the long working hours of preschool teachers.
Regarding their retirement age, the minister said that currently, the Government is adjusting the Law on Social Insurance. Commenting on this law, the ministry officially proposed considering preschool teachers as those with heavy labour. During the Labourers' Forum 2023 held in late July, this issue continued to be put on table by the ministry./.