Society 📝 OP-ED: Central Highlands development: Sustainable livelihoods to ward off instability risks The Central Highlands, home to nearly 6 million people, needs thorough solutions to issues related to land use, agro-forestry-fisheries development, and ecological environment protection in order to deal with risks of instability in security and order.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.

Society Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet helps flood victims in Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, central Laos, along with the Vietnamese Association and the Vietnamese Business Association in the provinces of Savannakhet, Khammouane and Bolikhamxay, have recently offered gifts to those recently affected by floods and landslides there.