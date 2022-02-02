Education sector longs for school reopening: minister
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has said the biggest wish of the entire sector and himself now is that the pandemic will be brought under control soon so that students can return to school, and educational activities return to normal.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he expressed his hope that teachers and students will exert stronger efforts to achieve the consistent goal of high educational quality while responding and safely adapting to the pandemic as there are numerous tasks as well as difficulties and challenges for the sector in 2022.
Amid the complex and unpredictable developments of COVID-19 in 2021, the education sector fulfilled its duties and ensured teaching and learning quality, he said, noting that it flexibly adopted different methods and forms of teaching to cope with the pandemic’s impacts.
The minister also pointed out certain shortcomings in the sector such as the poor proactiveness in guidance for teaching and learning amid the coronavirus outbreaks, along with the shortage of equipment for online learning in many localities.
In 2022, the education sector will focus on such key tasks as pressing on with COVID-19 response, increasing educational quality, addressing the pandemic’s impacts on the sector, and organising the 2022 high school graduation and university entrance exams in a way suitable to the pandemic situation, Son went on.
He added that the ministry will also boost inspecting and examining the compliance with legal regulations on education so as to build a healthy educational environment while preventing and strictly dealing with wrongdoings./.