Society Vietnamese people in Egypt, Russia celebrate Lunar New Year A get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival for Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Egypt was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the African country on January 31.

Society "Thank you, Vietnam for keeping me safe" A group of foreigners in Vietnam voiced their thanks to the nation for ensuring their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while sending their Tet messages on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival.

Society More Tet celebrations held among Vietnamese expats worldwide In the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year (Tet), Vietnamese communities in Sri Lanka, Vanuatu, Cuba, the Czech Republic and France have cheerfully celebrated the important traditional festival of their home nation.

Society PM pays pre-Tet visits to Hanoi’s police, medical staff Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 31 visited the headquarters of Hanoi Police, the COVID-19 treatment hospital and the Vietnam National Children's Hospital in the capital city on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.