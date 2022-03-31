Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

He noted that over the past seven years, nearly 200 resolutions, directives and regulations of the Party and laws of the State regarding anti-corruption and judicial reform have been issued, along with many important policies to ensure national security with the advice and support from the four agencies.The four agencies have also effectively cooperated in supervising the implementation of conclusions of the Party General Secretary and recommendations from inspection and supervision delegations of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, he added.However, Thuong pointed to a number of shortcomings in the coordination among the four agencies, including the slow issuance of guidelines on the handling of some cases leading to their prolonged settlement.He required that the four agencies should strengthen their coordination efficiency in giving advice to the Party on policies related to internal affairs, corruption prevention and control and judicial reform as well as measures to protect national security and social order and safety.According to Thuong, the four agencies should focus on designing a strategy on building and completing the law-governed socialist State until 2030 with a vision to 2045, and a project on the model of specialised agency for anti-corruption and another on the control of power to prevent corruption during the investigation, prosecution, judge and execution of law violation cases.He suggested that the four agencies concentrate on giving consultations and directions on the handling of cases that receive special attention from the society, while strengthening the supervision over the implementation of the Party and State policies and laws at agencies in charge of internal affairs, and improving the coordination efficiency in proposing relevant policies./.