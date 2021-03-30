E-Government building promoted for sake of people, businesses
Many information systems serving as the foundation for e-Government have been put into use recently, and ministries, sectors, and localities are pushing ahead with digital transformation to further improve service quality for the sake of people and businesses.
Building an e-Government towards a digital Government, a digital economy, and a digital society is an inexorable trend. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc identified the view that e-Government development must ensure the linking of IT applications with administrative reform while improving transparency and centring on people and businesses.
A number of legal documents have been issued in recent years establishing an important legal corridor for e-Government building.
The Government Office has coordinated with ministries, sectors, and localities to build the National Public Service Portal into a hub connecting with other electronic information systems of the country, ministries, and provinces.
The National Public Service Portal is one of the highlights in e-Government building. The number of public services available had increased from eight when it got underway on December 9, 2019 to more than 2,800 as of March 8. It had recorded over 468,000 accounts and 116 million visits, saving more than 8.1 trillion VND (351 million USD) annually.
Other highlights are the National Information Reporting System and the Government’s information and steering centre, which have helped save over 9.9 trillion VND annually (as calculated by using OECD methodology), according to the Government Office.
The specialised data communications network of Party and State agencies has also been linked with all ministries, sectors, provinces, and centrally-run cities, along with 98 percent of district-level localities nationwide.
The national database on population was also unveiled on February 25.
The Ministry of Information and Communications said the most important foundations for e-Government development in Vietnam had taken shape by the end of 2020 and initially proven effective.
According to the 2020 UN E-Government Survey, Vietnam ranked 86th among the 193 UN member states in e-Government building, up two places against 2018.
Its 6th position in Southeast Asia remained unchanged while other regional countries saw strong rises.
At a meeting of the National Committee on E-Government on March 10, the Prime Minister urged stronger institutional building, more online public services, and the implementation of the national population database.
He requested that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment accelerate the building of a national land database, and that all State agencies complete information safety plans and immediately carry out digital transformation strategies and programmes for the new period./.