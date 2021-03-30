Society Flight attendant receives suspended sentence for spreading COVID-19 The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 30 handed down a two-year suspended sentence to a flight attendant for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to humans”, under the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Da Nang eyes ambitious development goals The future looks bright for Da Nang as the central city's new development goals has received approval.

Society Vietnamese official honoured with Italy’s Order of Merit Phan Thanh Binh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents and President of the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, has been presented with Italy’s Order of Merit.

Society Vietnam, Germany cooperate in new technology application Germany’s Großmann Ingenieur Consult GmbH (GICON®) and the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) have identified cooperation sectors and forms, covering technologies, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on March 29.