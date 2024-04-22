Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs reflects on 70th anniversary of Geneva Accords Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the significance of the Geneva Accords 70 years after its signing and valuable lessons for Vietnam's diplomatic endeavors.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Acting President expresses gratitude to contributors to Dien Bien Phu Victory Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 21 offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Dien Bien Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.

Politics Construction starts on final sub-project of North-South Expressway Construction of the Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway, the final sub-project of a mega project to build the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway, began at a ceremony in the northern border province of Lang Son on April 21, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending.