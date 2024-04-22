Egyptian journal highlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam’s achievements
Egyptian newspaper Cairo Today on April 21 ran a story spotlighting the significance of Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago and the country’s achievements in its path to prosperity after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).
Ahmed Hassan, the author of the article, held that the victory not only influenced Vietnam's history but also changed the world situation, paving the way for national independence movements in colonial and dependent countries.
This was the first time in the world history that the military of a colonial country defeated a European professional army, underlined the author, stressing that the victory not only had great significance for the Vietnamese people but was also a strong encouragement and inspiration for other colonial countries around the world in their fight against invaders for national independence.
With the inspiration called "Vietnam", colonial peoples in many parts of the world rose up to overthrow colonialism and regain the control of their country, especially in French colonies, he noted, adding that in 1960 alone, 17 countries in Africa gained national independence, making 1960 the "Year of Africa".
The Dien Bien Phu Victory also had international historical importance, opening a new era, a new phase in the heroic struggle of colonial peoples to liberate themselves, while encouraging and contributing to opening a bright future for the liberation movement of all peoples in the world.
Hassan called the victory "a brilliant golden milestone in history” which directly led to the signing of the Geneva Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina, creating a basis and conditions for Vietnamese people to advance to victory in the resistance war against the US and to liberate the South and reunite the country in 1975.
In the article, the author also highlighted great and historical achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past nearly 40 years, rising from a poor and underdeveloped country to an economy with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching 430 billion USD in 2023, ranking fifth among the ASEAN countries and 35th among the 40 largest economies in the world.
Vietnam has become the 22nd largest trade partner globally. The country has left the group of low-income countries since 2008 and on the way to become an upper-middle income country by 2030, according to the article.
It added that Vietnam is considered one of the leading countries in achieving the United Nations Millennium Goals.
Regarding foreign affairs, from a country under siege and embargo, Vietnam has now expanded and deepened diplomatic relations with 193 countries. By now, it has established comprehensive strategic partnerships or strategic partnerships with all the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, while sharing economic and trade relations with 230 countries and territories. This shows that Vietnam's position and reputation in the international arena is high, affirming its policy of being a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, read the article./.