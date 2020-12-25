Health HIV transmission risks high among adolescents Vietnam has seen an increase in the number of adolescents infected with HIV, especially among gays.

Health Vietnam reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on December 24 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 1,433.

Health Vietnam reports one imported COVID-19 case over last 24 hours A 22-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from the United States became Vietnam’s only new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Additional 17 volunteers injected with Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine Seventeen more volunteers were injected with Nanocovax, the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam, by the Military Medical University in the morning of December 22.