Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An e-identification app (VNEID) was officially launched by the Ministry of Public Security’s police department for administrative management of social order at a press conference in Hanoi on July 18.



Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General To Van Hue, Director of the department, said this is the first time Vietnam has launched a digital platform-based citizen management application.





Lieutenant General To Van Hue speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

After four months of issuing identification cards, the unit has received nearly 6 million dossiers requesting e-identification codes for Vietnamese citizens, he said, adding that from July 18, all approved documents of citizens will be activated with a VNEID account.



VNEID was developed under the coordination between the department, the Vietnam Social Security and the Ministry of Transport. E-identification accounts will display information of citizen identification, health insurance, driver's license, residence notification, and relationship between family members.



E-identification can be used by authorities and citizens during conducting administrative procedures without presenting the ID card with chip, health insurance card, driver's license and vehicle registration certification./.