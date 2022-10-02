At Con Dao medical centre (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – A helicopter from the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation on October 2 took eight crewmen aboard China’s Wu Zhou 8 ship from Con Dao island district to Vung Tau hospital in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for further treatment, as suggested by the Chinese Embassy.



Earlier on September 30, 13 crew members of the ship were confirmed dead on suspicion of food poisoning.



The same day, the bodies of the victims were also transferred to the Chinese side.



The ship was en route from Thailand to China on September 30 and when it was 63 nautical miles from Con Dao, the captain discovered that its 21 crew members showed signs of food poisoning and then asked the Ba Ria – Vung Tau emergency services for help./.