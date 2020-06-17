Illustrative image (Source: baomoi.com)



Hanoi (VNA) – Eight out of the 15 Vietnamese registered businesses are eligible to import live pigs from Thailand with the estimated number of more than 1.9 million heads, according to the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Currently, one company has declared quarantine to import 500 pigs from Thailand to Vietnam for slaughter. The pigs are scheduled to be sent to a quarantne area in central Nghe An province on June 17, the department said.

Earlier, the ministry had given the green light to the import of live pigs from Thailand for farming and slaughter, starting from June 12.

The Department of Animal Health was assigned to issue detailed guidance on sanitary measures for the imported pigs in line with existing regulations to prevent animal disease and ensure the safety of the domestic herd.

This is the first time Vietnam has permitted the import of live pigs, in a bid to counter skyrocketing pig prices in the domestic market./.