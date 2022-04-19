At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth National External Information Service Awards were launched at a press conference in Hanoi on April 19.



The annual awards aim to honour outstanding authors, books and publications in the field of external information and contribute to promoting the country’s development achievements in various areas.



Addressing the event, Le Hai Binh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Permanent Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for External Information, emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges for the world over the past years. The rapid and complicated changes in the world situation, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have left profound impacts on international relations and world order as well as disruptions to the global production and supply chains, he said.



Given that context, Vietnam has continued to overcome difficulties and achieve many significant achievements in various fields thanks to the sound leadership of the Party, the flexible management of the State, the efforts of the whole political system, and the consensus and support of people from all walks of life both at home and abroad, he said.



Binh stressed that the country’s growing fortune, potential, prestige and position as well as the international media's increasing attention to Vietnam has provided a source of inspiration for authors and groups of authors, thus creating more meaningful and valuable works.



Through seven editions, the awards have secured a reputation for quality and prestige and become a forum for Vietnamese and foreign writers to exchange professional expertise and open up a creative space for those working in the field.



Submissions can be in any language and must be published as an article in a print newspaper, online newspaper, or website (licensed by competent agencies), radio broadcast, TV broadcast, press photo, landscape photo, or book, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. They must be sent to Nhan Dan newspaper – the standing agency of this year’s awards, before August 1.



The winners will be announced in August 2022.



Last year, the organising board received over 1,000 entries in 14 languages which were published as articles in print and online newspapers, websites licensed by competent agencies, radio and TV broadcast, press and landscape photos, and books.



Notably, foreign authors and press agencies, overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese embassies abroad also sent works to the awards.



The event honoured 102 best entries, including one special, 10 first, 19 second, 29 third and 43 consolation prizes./.