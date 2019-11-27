Politics Deputy PM lauds Australian state’s cooperation with VN's localities Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has spoken highly of Victoria state’s cooperation with Vietnamese localities, notably Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, during his working visit to Australia.

Politics PM Phuc holds talks with RoK President Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul on November 27, during which they discussed orientations and measures to enhance relations between Vietnam and the RoK.

Politics Infographic Strengthening Mekong-RoK cooperation The Mekong-RoK cooperation was initiated at the 13th ASEAN-RoK Summit on October 29, 2010 when Korean President Lee Myung-bak proposed organising the Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Politics Associations seek measures to foster Vietnam-Thailand friendship The 10th joint conference of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association took place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on November 27.