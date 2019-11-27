Eighth session of 14th-tenure National Assembly closes
Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth session of the 14th National Assembly wrapped up in Hanoi on November 27 after 28 days of sitting.
During the meeting, legislators passed 11 laws and codes, and 17 resolutions with high consensus, and scrutinised 10 draft laws, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in her closing remarks.
The legislature passed the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty between Vietnam and Cambodia, along with the Protocol on the Demarcation and Marker Planting of the Land Boundary between the two countries.
The ratification of the documents is a step forward in building a common border of peace and stability, and consolidating and enhancing the traditional solidarity, friendship, cooperation, strategic and comprehensive partnership between Vietnamese and Cambodian States and peoples, while creating a political and legal foundation for the settlement of remaining issues in the border demarcation and marker planting along the border, Ngan said.
Lawmakers discussed the implementation of the 2019 socio-economic development plan, orientations and tasks for 2020.
They also pointed out difficulties, challenges and weaknesses of the national economy, and proposed result-oriented measures to successfully realise the 2020 socio-economic development plan.
Given the global and regional uncertainties, including the complex development in the East Sea, the NA stressed the need to keep a close watch on the situation to work out suitable solutions, and resolutely protect sovereignty, sovereign right and interests of the nation.
The legislature has, for the first time, issued a resolution approving an overall plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during the 2021-2030 period.
According to the top legislator, the question-and-answer session continued to draw the attention of voters and people nationwide.
The Prime Minister and Cabinet members showed their serious attitude, did not avoid thorny issues, admitted their responsibility and made commitments to overcoming limitations in the management work, Ngan said.
She urged Cabinet members, ministers and heads of agencies to soon take specific actions to materialise their commitments.
Deputies also made decisions on the judicial work and tax issues, and looked into the feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project, and the project on piloting the urban administration model in Hanoi.
At the meeting, the NA implemented the personnel work at the request of the NA Standing Committee and the Government, which took place in line with legal regulations and with high consensus, the top legislator said.
Ngan emphasised that the number of laws and resolutions adopted, along with important issues debated at the session has demonstrated efforts and responsibility of NA agencies, the Government and relevant organistions in the preparation work, as well as consensus of deputies.
She called for the engagement of the entire political system and efforts of the whole Party, people and army to complete the work in 2020.
The leader also urged the Government and agencies to promptly implement the approved laws and resolutions, with attention paid to the communication work to raise public awareness of the legal documents./.