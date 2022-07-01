Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 30.

Politics Vietnam attends Turkey security, defence expo Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended security and defence exhibition SEDEC 2022 in Ankara from June 28 – 30.

Politics Hungarian media spotlight Vietnamese top legislator’s visit Local media of Hungary have highlighted the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was made from June 26-28 at the invitation of Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér.

Politics Vietnam reaffirms commitments to develop blue, sustainable oceans Vietnamese representatives reaffirmed their country’s commitments to develop blue and sustainable oceans when attending the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) held in Lisbon from June 27 to July 1.