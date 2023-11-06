Business Nearly 3.9 trillion VND invested in developing southern waterway corridors, logistics The Ministry of Transport has freshly approved a project for developing waterway corridors and logistics in the southern region, which is worth nearly 3.9 trillion VND (163.34 million USD) funded by the World Bank (WB).

Business Finance Minister fields lawmakers’ questions at NA meeting Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc on November 6 morning reported to the National Assembly that the country's credit rating benefited from a positive outlook from international communities, resulting in an upgrade to “prosperous and stable” or BB+ levels. The rating helps build investor confidence in Vietnam.

Business Nghi Son Refinery to supply 1.57 mln tonnes of petroleum in last two months of 2023 According to the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemicals LLC (NSPR) in the central province of Thanh Hoa, the group will strive to supply to the market a total of 1.57 million tonnes of petroleum products in the last two months of 2023.

Business Central bank to accelerate disbursement of social housing loan package: Governor The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will step up the information work to further popularise the social housing loan package among the public given its sluggish disbursement, SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said at a question and answer session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 6.