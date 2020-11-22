Business Real estate inventories see decline: ministry Inventories in the real estate market have been on the decrease thanks to increasing liquidity, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Business Businesses get access to non-interest loan package Forty businesses have received money from the Government’s non-interest loan package of 62 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD) to pay salaries to nearly 1,200 employees who have stopped working due to the serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Businesses in support industries growing in quantity, quality Vietnamese businesses operating in support industries have been developing in both quantity and quality in recent years, with improved production capacity and increasing engagement in global production chains.