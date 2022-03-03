Electronics producer adds over 305 mln USD in investment to Bac Ninh facility
The northern province of Bac Ninh on March 3 officially licensed electronics manufacturer Goertek Vina a to raise its investment in its facility at Que Vo Industrial Park to 565.7 million USD from 260 million USD.
At the licence handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh on March 3 officially licensed electronics manufacturer Goertek Vina a to raise its investment in its facility at Que Vo Industrial Park to 565.7 million USD from 260 million USD.
Speaking at the licence handover ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said Bac Ninh highly appreciates investors from China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea and Japan, adding that with the additional investment, the company is expected to create more jobs and increase contribution to local State budget.
According to Goertek Vina CEO Yoshinaga Kazuyoshi, the company, which produces electronic devices, network equipment and multimedia audio products, now employs over 30,000 workers. Last year, its revenue rose by 20.4 percent to 3.28 billion USD despite COVID-19.
Bac Ninh raked in more than 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, making it the country’s largest FDI recipient during the period.
FDI flows into Bac Ninh accounted for 26.5 percent of the country’s total and was 7.6 times that of the same period last year.
The industrial province is currently home to 1,727 valid FDI projects with total registered investment reaching nearly 22.54 billion USD./.