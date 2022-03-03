Business Vietnam earns 8 billion USD from agricultural exports In the first two months of this year, Vietnam pocketed some 8 billion USD from agricultural exports, increased by nearly 21 percent against the same period last year.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing recovery continues in February The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in recovery mode in February, seeing growth accelerate further and confidence maintained, according to IHS Markit.

Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agro-exports to Russia, Ukraine The Russia-Ukraine tension may deliver a major blow to agricultural trade between Vietnam and both the countries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said.

Business Vietnam highly attractive to all types of businesses: Vietnam Briefing Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive place for businesses of all types, given the country’s growing consumer class and dynamic workforce, according to the newswire Vietnam Briefing.