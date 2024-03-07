Embassy confirms one Vietnamese casualty in Red Sea cargo ship attack
One Vietnamese national was among the three casualties logged in a missile attack on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti has confirmed.
The Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship. (Photo: vesseltracker)
According to the embassy, there were 20 crew members on board the ship, consisting of 15 Filipinos, four Vietnamese, and one Indian. The strike resulted in the deaths of two Filipinos and one Vietnamese.
After the incident, the entire crew and those on board were taken to Djibouti by the Indian Navy.
The embassy has contacted the group of Vietnamese sailors, who are in stable health conditions but have lost all their personal documents due to the attack.
The embassy will soon send an official to Djibouti to assist with necessary procedures, including identity verification and passports reissuance for the citizens. It is also coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti to carry out logistics support and citizen protection measures.
It is expected that after the procedures are completed, the three Vietnamese sailors and the deceased's body will be sent back t to Vietnam by air through Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) within days to come./.