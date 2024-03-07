Politics Vietnam strongly condemns inhumane attacks on int’l shipping lanes: Spokeswoman Vietnam strongly condemns violent, inhumane attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian vessels on international shipping lanes, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on March 7.

Politics PM receives Liberal Party of Australia leader Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leader of the Liberal Party of Australia (LPA) Peter Dutton in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National conference looks into law enforcement A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 7 to review the enforcement of laws and resolutions adopted at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s sixth session and 5th extraordinary meeting.