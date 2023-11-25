Politics Japan-Vietnam relations contribute to global, regional peace, prosperity: Japanese Ambassador The coming visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong and his wife conveys the message that the cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is not only a bilateral relationship but also contributes to the peace and prosperity of the region and the world, said Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics PM urges removing bottlenecks to key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to make greater efforts to remove roadblocks to national and key transport projects while chairing a meeting on November 25.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba consolidate defence ties Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 24 for a young officer delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, led by second chief of the ministry's Political Directorate General of Brigade Marcelo Perez.