Embassy hosts banquet for ambassadors in Malaysia
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh and his spouse hosted a banquet for ambassadors to Malaysia and Vietnam on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Permanent representatives to ASEAN (Photo: VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh and his spouse hosted a banquet for ambassadors to Malaysia and Vietnam on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Quynh expressed his delight at the development of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries over the past years, thanks to close and regular liaison between ambassadors and the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia, as well as the Vietnamese ministries and agencies.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese government and people are always ready to welcome ambassadors to Vietnam to learn about the country and people, and explore cooperation opportunities, serve as a bridge between Vietnam and foreign governments and enterprises in the fields of politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, culture, education, and science-technology.
Quynh informed that the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry successfully held a 2019 conference with ambassadors from the Middle East and Africa, thus creating leverage for bilateral ties.
On the occasion, he expressed wish to receive more valuable and effective support from ambassadors to bolster all-around collaboration between Vietnam and countries.
As Vietnam will serve as alternate ASEAN Chair 2020, a number of important meetings will be held in the country, he said, adding that the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia is willing to offer support to ambassadors and delegations to pay working trips to Vietnam./.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Quynh expressed his delight at the development of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries over the past years, thanks to close and regular liaison between ambassadors and the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia, as well as the Vietnamese ministries and agencies.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese government and people are always ready to welcome ambassadors to Vietnam to learn about the country and people, and explore cooperation opportunities, serve as a bridge between Vietnam and foreign governments and enterprises in the fields of politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, culture, education, and science-technology.
Quynh informed that the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry successfully held a 2019 conference with ambassadors from the Middle East and Africa, thus creating leverage for bilateral ties.
On the occasion, he expressed wish to receive more valuable and effective support from ambassadors to bolster all-around collaboration between Vietnam and countries.
As Vietnam will serve as alternate ASEAN Chair 2020, a number of important meetings will be held in the country, he said, adding that the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia is willing to offer support to ambassadors and delegations to pay working trips to Vietnam./.