Embassy hosts New Year gathering with overseas Vietnamese in Belgium
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang (R) presents a souvenir to a member of the Vietnamese community in the European country (Photo: VNA)
At the event, Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang extended his greetings to the local Vietnamese community, and voiced his encouragement to the community after a year full of hardships caused by COVID-19, while expressing his gratitude for their activities in support of the homeland.
Quang, who is also head of the Vietnamese mission to the EU, also informed the participants on future activities, along with the results of the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam, the country’s socio-economic development and success of the 13th National Party Congress which took place before Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Despite difficulties, the association of Vietnamese people in Belgium raised 6,000 EUR (7,170 USD) for flood victims in Vietnam’s central region last year, which helped farmers at a cooperative to resume production and stabilise their lives, according to a member of the organisation./.