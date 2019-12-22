Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Uruguay, Argentina A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Nguyen Huy Tang, visited Uruguay and Argentina from December 15 – 21 to foster bilateral relations and cooperation.

Politics Grand ceremony marks 75th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a grand ceremony in Hanoi on December 21 to celebrate the 30th All People’s Defence Festival and the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22).

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked abroad Defence cooperation is an important aspect in the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, said Lt. Gen. Amarjeet Singh Bedi, Director General of India’s Defence Intelligence Agency.

Politics Chief of Thai Defence Forces pays official visit to Vietnam The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Gen. Ponpipaat Benyasri, is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to 21 which aims to enhance the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two militaries and peoples.