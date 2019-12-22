Embassy hosts year-end gathering for Brazilian journalists
The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil has hosted a year-end gathering for 20 Brazilian journalists from the communications and friends of Vietnam group.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Do Ba Khoa. (Photo: VNA)
At the December 20 meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador Do Ba Khoa gave his guests a brief of Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in maintaining political stability, socio-economic development, international integration in 2019.
Vietnam is seeing both opportunities and challenges next year, he said, noting he is confident that the country will harvest more fruits during its renewal period.
Khoa highlighted the strong development of the Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership as the two countries have enhanced mutual understanding and maintain support for each other at international forums.
The two-way trade reached nearly 5 billion USD this year, making the trade and economic cooperation a standout in their bilateral relations, he said.
The diplomat also hailed the reform programme of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, saying Brazil’s outlook for economic growth is bright and the two countries’ trade and economic ties will expand further.
Ahead the end of his mission in Brazil, he expressed his gratitude towards local media for their enthusiastic support for Vietnam and coverage of news of the embassy and in the Southeast Asian country. It has contributed to deepening the relations between the two governments and people, he added./.