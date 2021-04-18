Society More women in informal sector in Q1: GSO The third COVID-19 resurgence has weakened the labour market recovery momentum gained in the second half of 2020 and forced many labourers, particularly women, to shift to informal employment, according to the latest report by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Society PM requests efforts to deal with floods in northern mountainous region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a dispatch asking competent localities to focus resources on dealing with consequences of floods and heavy rains in the northern mountainous region since April 16 that had claimed three lives in Van Ban district, Lao Cai province.

Society Italy – emerging destination for Vietnamese students: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue said Italy has become more and more popular among Vietnamese students looking to get an education abroad, while opening a series of workshops on studying in Italy on April 16.

Society RoK assists Vietnam in social housing development Workshops sharing experience in social housing development of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and policy improvements in Vietnam will be held in major cities of HCM City, Da Nang and Hanoi in the coming time, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).