Embassy in Canada holds online Hung Kings worship ceremony
The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a virtual ceremony to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary ancestors of Vietnam – for Vietnamese people living across Canada on April 17.
Ambassador Pham Cao Phong offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings at Vietnam House in Canada (Photo: VNA)
The Hung Kings are commemorated each year on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 21 this year, as an occasion for the nation to express gratitude to the ancestors.
The worship of the Hung Kings, closely related to the ancestral worship traditions of most Vietnamese families, was recognised as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2012.
Speaking at the event, which was synchronously held in Ottawa, Vancounver, Toronto, Montreal and Saskatchewan, Ambassador Pham Cao Phong highlighted the origin and significance of Hung Kings worship.
The Vietnamese community in Canada expressed their wish that Vietnamese culture will spread more broadly, so that the world will know Vietnam as not only the resilient people in the struggles for national liberation, but also the people of intelligence, kindness and solidarity./.