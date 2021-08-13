Health Over 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Vietnam: VNVC As many as 1,113,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13 morning, according to the Vietnam Vaccine Company (VNVC).

Health Government establishes working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy A government working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, has been set up under a decision signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Health Vietnam reports 9,180 new COVID-19 cases on August 13 The Ministry of Health recorded 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, including 30 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 13, a reduction of 503 against the previous day.

Health Localities asked to adopt three-tiered COVID-19 treatment model Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long suggested localities adopt three-tiered COVID-19 treatment model to minimise fatality rate during a video teleconference (VTC) on August 13 morning.