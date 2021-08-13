Emergency resuscitation temporary hospital put into operation in Binh Duong
An emergency resuscitation temporary hospital, specialising in treating severe COVID-19 patients, was put into operation on August 12 in the southern province of Binh Duong’s Thuan An district.
The hospital, with a total of 437 beds, was built inside Becamex International General Hospital in just six days, to treat COVID-19 patients in the province.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the temporary hospital was built thanks to the great efforts of local authorities as well as the support of both human resources and medical equipment from the Government and Hanoi Medical University Hospital.
Son also said when the number of COVID-19 patients increased very quickly in the province, with many severe cases, local authorities proposed the ministry set up the hospital.
Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu, Director of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, who was recently assigned to be the head of the field hospital, said it was implemented very quickly thanks to requisition of the available facilities and modern machinery from the Becamex International General Hospital.
We are now focused on upgrading rooms to increase the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and preparing oxygen and compressed air, ventilators and dialysis machines, he added.
The temporary hospital could conduct ECMO techniques to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, he said.
The hospital includes medical staff of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Becamex International General Hospital, Binh Duong General Hospital and teams of doctors and nurses from many localities, especially from the northern provinces, he said.
Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province, said at the opening ceremony of the temporary hospital that he thanked the health ministry, Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu as well as all medical staff.
Minh also said he hoped all doctors and medical staff of the temporary hospital would overcome difficulties and improve the efficiency of treatment for COVID-19 patients./.