The rare turtles are released back into the ocean (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – An endangered turtle weighing about 80 kg with a length of 1.2 m and a width of 0.8 m was caught in the net of fishermen and released back to the sea in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on May 5.

Earlier, in the morning of the same day, while on patrol in the waters of Bai Dong area, Tho Chau commune, a working group of Bai Dong Border Guard Station under Tho Chau Border Guard Station discovered the animal.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The turtle, scientifically known as Lepidochelys olivacea, is included on the red book of threatened species.



Vietnamese laws prohibit the hunting, trading, transporting, storing, and killing of such wild animals./.