Energy connection important pillar for ASEAN’s sustainable development: Official
Energy connection between ASEAN member countries is an important pillar that needs to be further strengthened to ensure energy security for the strong and sustainable development of the ASEAN Community, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Energy connection between ASEAN member countries is an important pillar that needs to be further strengthened to ensure energy security for the strong and sustainable development of the ASEAN Community, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An has said.
An made the statement at the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38), themed “Energy transition toward sustainable development,” that took place online on November 19.
He highlighted the strong development of ASEAN over the last five decades, saying that 2020 marks five years of the formation and development of the ASEAN Economic Community, which plays a central role in dialogue and cooperation for peace, security, and prosperity in the region.
He agreed with the theme of AMEM 38 because it demonstrates the goal of developing a sustainable, green, and clean ASEAN energy market.
An requested participants to focus on discussing and approving the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase II (2021-2025), which proposes specific targets and actions to promote energy transition, strengthen resilience through exchanges and deeper cooperation, and expand bilateral and multilateral electricity trading.
He also asked for approval of the publication “The 6th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO6)”, which is hoped to provide policymakers with information and knowledge about regional trends and challenges in the field of energy, towards encouraging all ASEAN member countries to actively participate in the process.
The Deputy Minister also noted that adopting the target on the proportion of renewable energy sources in the ASEAN energy structure is the foundation for promoting the development and use of renewable energy in the region in the time to come.
He also emphasised the need to propose policy initiatives to enhance the integration of renewable energy into the ASEAN grid, towards stable future energy sources for the region.
It is necessary to propose specific measures and plans to further promote cooperation on energy efficiency and conservation and to develop human resources in energy management, finance, and technology at different levels for policies on energy development diversification in the region, he said.
Attention should also be given to building mechanisms to attract investment in developing energy infrastructure and transmission lines, he added.
Ministers at the event witnessed the signing of an MoU on the implementation of the second phase of the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP), with the exchange capacity committed between the parties increasing to 300 MW from 2022.
In the framework of AMEM 38, the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) was held online on the same day, during which senior ASEAN policymakers and representatives from global organisations and businesses discussed issues relating to public-private partnership (PPP) and solutions to energy security.
Enterprises, organisations, and individuals operating in the energy sector provided up-to-date information on ASEAN’s energy development trends and orientations, and sought opportunities to engage in or promote investment and business activities in the region’s energy sector.
As part of the forum’s activities, the ASEAN Energy Awards 2020 will be held on the evening of November 19, honouring outstanding businesses, organisations, and individuals making significant contributions to the development of ASEAN’s energy industry in the 2019-2020 period./.