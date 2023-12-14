Society Vietnam reaffirms commitments to promoting human rights Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Society Nga Nam floating market: A must-see destination in the Mekong Delta The Nga Nam floating market, located in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, offers a captivating glimpse into the vibrant trading culture of the southwestern region. The bustling market offers visitors unforgettable experiences in local daily trade.

Society Deputy PM asked for stronger efforts in combating illegal fishing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang chaired the 8th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Prevention and Control in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on December 13.

Society Vietnam helps Laos upgrade army history museum A ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 13 to inaugurate a project upgrading the Lao People's Army History Museum at a cost of 4.6 million USD funded from the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam.