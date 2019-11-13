Politics Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partners A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee led by its Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.

Politics Rodong Sinmun highlights DPRK-Vietnam relations Rodong Sinmun, the official organ of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), underlined strong and friendly relations with Vietnam in an article published on November 13, saying the DPRK cherishes the bilateral relationship based on decades of cooperation to fight imperialists. ​

Politics Kazakhstan’s lower house leader starts official visit to Vietnam Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin began an official visit to Vietnam on November 13.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.