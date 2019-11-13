Enforcement of fire safety policies, laws in focus of parliament sitting
The National Assembly (NA) looked into the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting between 2014 and 2018 on the 18th working day of its eighth session on November 13.
Luu Thanh Cong, a deputy of Vinh Long province, speaks at the parliament's sitting on November 13 (Photo: VNA)
At the plenary sitting, broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the TV channel of the NA, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet delivered a report on the outcomes of the parliament’s supervision of the issue in the 2014 – 2018 period.
After that, the issue was discussed by legislators. Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha and Minister of Public Security To Lam also gave opinions about some relevant matters of legislators’ concern.
On November 14, in the morning, the NA is set to vote on a resolution on the allocation of the central budget for 2020; discuss a draft law amending and supplementing Article 3 of the law on the management and use of weapons, explosives and supporting tools; and scrutinise a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam.
In the afternoon, lawmakers will focus on the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty between Vietnam and Cambodia, along with the protocol on land border demarcation and border marker planting between the two countries.
After that, they will mull over a draft resolution on piloting the removal of the People’s Councils at the ward level in Hanoi’s districts and towns./.