Politics Legislators give ideas for revision of Medical Examination and Treatment Law Legislators at the 15th National Assembly (NA) discussed in groups the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised) on May 26 during their ongoing third session.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on May 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Israel convene fourth political consultation Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Political Director Alon Bar co-chaired the fourth political consultation conference between the two ministries via videoconference on May 26.