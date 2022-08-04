Eni Vietnam presents computers to medical sector in HCM City
Eni Vietnam BV's CEO Alessandro Gelmetti (C) presents computers to several health stations in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Eni Vietnam BV, a unit of Italian energy group Eni, has presented 129 sets of desktop computers to Ho Chi Minh City to help with the COVID-19 prevention and control work at communal-level health stations.
At a ceremony on August 3 to hand over the computers to the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front committee, the company’s CEO Alessandro Gelmetti said drastic actions by the Government, the efforts of the health sector and the consensus of the people have enabled Vietnam to achieve a high coverage rate of COVID-19 vaccination early, thus putting the pandemic under control.
He expressed his hope that the computers will help medical workers at the grassroots level well perform their tasks in fighting the pandemic in the new situation.
Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Van Vinh Chau thanked Eni Vietnam BV for the practical support, noting that the computers will help medical workers save time and labour in pandemic prevention and control work.
So far 279 out of the total 312 communal-level health stations in the city have received computers donated by enterprises and philanthropists through the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front committee and the Health Department./.