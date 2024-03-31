Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks first at world powerboat race Vietnam secured the first place at the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, which took place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh on March 30-31.

Videos Vietnam considered one of Asia’s fastest growing cinema markets Deadline.com, a US premier news source covering the business of entertainment, has described Vietnam as one of Asia’s fastest-growing cinema markets in its recent article.

Culture - Sports Muong ethnic community celebrate Khai Ha Festival The traditional Khai Ha (going to the fields) Festival stands out as one of the most significant celebrations of the Muong people in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, and takes place every new year in the early spring.

Culture - Sports First int’l culture, tourism, cuisine festival opens in Ha Giang The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang kicked off its first international culture, tourism and cuisine festival on March 29, aiming at promoting tourism brand, strengthening tourism cooperation and introducing local staples.