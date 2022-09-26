Enjoying the beauty of the land of Muong with paragliding
U Bo Peak is more than 90 km from Hanoi. From the peak, tourists have an aerial view of a large residential area with vast fields of grass and steep and winding slopes, with one side being forest and the other beautiful terraced rice fields. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Weather and wind are the most important factors for paragliding, followed by equipment and the skills of the pilot.(Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Thanks to its majestic landscapes and unspoiled features, U Bo Peak has become an ideal paragliding destination and a unique “check-in” point for young people. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Each flight from U Bo Peak takes about 20 minutes, depending on the wind. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
For paragliders, finding an ideal and safe spot with favourable terrain over beautiful landscapes such as Lac Son is truly a blessing. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Most pilots here have many years of experience and been certified to fly. In addition to its appeal among tourists, Lac Son attracts many pilots keen to explore the landscapes of the land of the Muong. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)