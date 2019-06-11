Enterprises and the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund sign an agreement to support students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas on June 11 (Photo: VNA)

More than 38 billion VND (1.63 million USD) has been raised to support 60 students of ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas as a result of an agreement signed between enterprises and the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund in Ho Chi Minh City on June 11.Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of the fund, said with the engagement of the whole society, especially sponsors, the fund and its expanded projects will come to far-flung areas as well ethnic minority groups to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.Director of the fund Nguyen Duc Quang said the fund has received a total of 373 billion VND from 5,000 sponsors over the past time.Each year, it presents 8,000 scholarships to underprivileged students belonging to the ethnic minority, and sea and island areas.Since 2009, the fund has honoured 127 outstanding individuals and 71 collectives from 36 out of the 54 ethnic groups nationwide.It has also expanded projects to build 146 houses, 29 bridges, 16 schools, and six roads for needy people across the country.-VNA