At the event (Source: congthuong.vn)

- A ceremony was held in Hanoi on May 19 to announce the implementation of Sanrio Hello Kitty World Hanoi by BRG project - the first entertainment complex by the group in Southeast Asia.Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung said this is not only an important milestone in the development of the BRG and Sanrio groups in Vietnam, but also the joy of Hanoi when the first time an in-door park meeting international standards with world-famous brand is built in Hanoi.Once completed and put into operation in 2021, it will provide another amusement park for local children.Hung said the municipal authorities will create favourable conditions for investors to effectively implement the project.Investors were required to focus on completing procedures related to investment, land and construction, especially accelerating the progress to soon complete the project, contributing to the socio-economic development of the capital city.The BRG Group has teamed up with Japan’s Sanrio Group to bring attractive cartoon characters owned by Sanrio to Vietnam in the project.Sanrio Hello Kitty World Hanoi project will cover an area of nearly 30,000 sq.m in Tay Ho district. It will feature characters and interesting games in large spaces, providing children and visitors with an opportunity to enjoy high-end products and services from BRG Group in line with Sanrio's international standards.The park is expected to receive about 1 million visitors per year.-VNA