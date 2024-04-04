Environment Two rare lorises discovered in Bac Kan A loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus) was discovered by an official of the Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Cho Don district, the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan, on April 3.

Environment Revenue from carbon credits distributed to localities: official Vietnam has received a 51.5 million USD payment from the World Bank for verified emissions reductions - commonly referred to as carbon credits - for reducing 10.3 million tonnes of CO2 in the 2018-2024 period, said Director of the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Tran Quang Bao at the ministry’s quarterly press conference on April 1.

Environment PM orders measures against heat, drought Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 1 issued a directive ordering measures be taken to cope with the current heat waves, drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion which have hit several localities.

Environment Millions of aquatic species released to regenerate fisheries resources Localities across the country released millions of aquatic species on the first day of April to regenerate fisheries resources, marking the 65th traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 1, 1959-2024).