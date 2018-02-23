Vietnamese Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea Nguyen Manh Cuong (L) presents his credentials to President of the host country Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea Nguyen Manh Cuong has presented his credentials to President of the host country Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who affirmed his country is interested in expanding ties with Vietnam.President Mbasogo underlined the warm feelings he and people of the central African country have for Vietnam, while recalling his memories of Vietnam’s past struggle for independence.He lauded the achievements of Vietnam during the country’s development as well as regional and international integration, expressing his pleasure at the growth of ties between Vietnam and Equatorial Guinea.He said the experience of Vietnam in economic reform and development are helpful for his country in restructuring and diversifying its economy to reduce dependence on oil exports.Ambassador Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted the hope to intensify ties with Equatorial Guinea of President Tran Dai Quang and other senior leaders of Vietnam.He also pledged to work hard to bolster links between the two countries.-VNA