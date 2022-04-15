A professional e-sports player of MDH Entertainment (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Six teams from Vietnam, Laos and Thailand will compete at the Six teams from Vietnam, Laos and Thailand will compete at the E-Sports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament titled ‘MSC Mekong Qualifier 2022’, ahead of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ) scheduled for May, the Vietnam Recreational E-sport Association (VIRESA) announced on April 15.

The competition will take place from April 19-24, with prizes totaling 10,000 USD. The top team will also win a berth to compete at the MSC 2022.

The squads will play in the Best of 2 (BO2) match type in the first stage, BO3 in the final round, and BO5 at the final.

At the SEA Games 31, e-sports consists of eight games and 10 events, including League of Legends: Wild Rift-Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held from May 12-23 in 12 cities and province. The regional biennial event will see the participation of almost 10,000 athletes, coaches and officials of 40 sports./.

VNA