Politics Vietnam attends meeting of APF Parliamentary Affairs Committee The National Assembly of Vietnam shared its experience in responding to negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining its operation during the Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF)’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee on May 31.

Politics Prime Minister proposes six solutions at second P4G Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed six important solutions at the high-level discussion held on May 31 in the framework of the second Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

Politics Vietnam, Argentina seek ways to strengthen bilateral ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Argentine counterpart Pablo Anselmo Tettamanti on May 31 discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of shared concern.