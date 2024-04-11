Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of E5 RON 92 petrol fell by 68 VND to 23,848 VND (0.95 USD) per litre from 3pm on April 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Business forum talks green transition towards net-zero emissions by 2050 A business forum on green transition and finance towards net-zero emissions by 2050 was held in Hanoi on April 11, bringing together hundreds of representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations and businesses.

Business F&B market robust on rising middle class The food and beverage (F&B) market in Vietnam is forecast to be robust, with the rising middle class providing significant opportunities for expansion and market entry. However, competition will grow fiercer.

Business Binh Dinh to have 160 million USD eco-tourism project The central province of Binh Dinh will have a huge eco-tourism project on an area of 43 hectares with a total investment of more than 4 trillion VND (160 million USD).