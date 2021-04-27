World China, ASEAN combined digital economic value predicted to hit 9.58 trillion USD in 2025 China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are likely to see the combined value of their digital economies reach 9.58 billion USD by 2025, laying solid grounds for more cooperation ahead, according to a white paper released at the fourth Digital China Summit in east China's city of Fuzhou from April 25-26.

ASEAN Indonesian, Cambodian leaders discuss measures to beef up bilateral cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Jakarta on April 24 after they attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting.

ASEAN ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting issues Chairman’s Statement The Chairman’s Statement on the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting was issued at the end of the gathering in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 24.