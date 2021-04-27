EU continues support for ASEAN’s higher education
The Mission of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN together with the ASEAN Secretariat on April 27 launched the Support to Higher Education in the ASEAN Region (SHARE) programme for 2021-2022 with a budget of 5 million EUR (6.04 million USD).
(Photo: Share-asean.eu)
The programme will continue to help the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN stakeholders to carry out the ASEAN Five Year Work Plan on Education and develop an ASEAN Higher Education space, thus raising quality, competitiveness and internationalisation of regional higher education establishments and enhancing student mobility across the region.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Kung Phoak underlined that cooperation with the EU is important to ASEAN integration which helps to enhance capacity of the ASEAN Secretary and regional connectivity through various programmes across the three pillars, including education.
Since 2015, SHARE programme has arranged 11 policy dialogues to encourage stakeholders’ discussions on education in the region, presented about 600 scholarships to students as well as organised seminars and training courses for over 1,300 lecturers and researchers.
For his part, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said the programme will continue to support regional student mobility across the region through 300 intra-bloc scholarships, and help ASEAN higher educational establishments and stakeholders set up a sustainable higher education space.
The SHARE programme for 2021-22 is part of the thriving EU-ASEAN relationship which was elevated to a strategic partnership last year, the EU Ambassador said, adding that it will contribute to the human connection of both sides./.